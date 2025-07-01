In a move that affects millions of account holders across Pakistan, banks have raised the fee for withdrawing cash from ATMs of banks other than the cardholder’s own, increasing it from Rs. 23.44 to Rs. 35.00 per transaction.

According to updates reviewed by Techjuice, commercial banks have already begun implementing the new rate. Customers are being charged Rs. 35 for each cash withdrawal made at non-host ATMs, those not owned by the bank where the customer holds an account.

The fee adjustment is reflected in the revised schedule of charges published by all commercial banks. This revision aligns with growing operational costs and changes in interbank transaction arrangements.

Most of the transaction fee goes to 1-Link switch services. These services connect ATMs across the country. The bank that owns the ATM gets only a small share. Yet, it covers the cost of maintaining and servicing the machine.

This fee hike places a greater financial burden on customers who frequently rely on ATMs not affiliated with their banks, especially in areas where access to host ATMs is limited. The update highlights the need for consumers to plan their cash withdrawals more carefully to avoid repeated charges.