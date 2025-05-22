Karachi Gets First Bicycle Ambulance Service via Rescue 1122

In a groundbreaking effort to improve emergency healthcare in congested areas, Rescue 1122 has launched a bicycle ambulance service in Karachi, targeting densely populated neighborhoods and narrow streets often inaccessible to conventional ambulances.







The innovative bicycle ambulance service in Karachi is designed to reach underserved communities where infrastructure and traffic congestion make it difficult for standard ambulances to operate. What sets this initiative apart is the deployment of trained female volunteers, merging healthcare innovation with women’s empowerment.

Despite their simple design, these bicycle ambulances are well-equipped with essential medical tools such as oxygen masks, nebulizers, sugar testing kits, and first-aid supplies, enabling immediate medical response on-site.

According to Rescue 1122 CEO Brigadier (R) Tariq Qadir, the eco-friendly service symbolizes both operational efficiency and gender inclusion. He emphasized that the project is a vital step in extending basic healthcare to marginalized populations.







The female volunteers voiced their dedication and pride in serving their communities, underlining the importance of their role in this initiative.

Residents have praised the service, seeing it as a timely and impactful solution for healthcare delivery in informal settlements.

Beyond emergency response, the cycle ambulance project reflects a broader vision of inclusive community development and accessible public health solutions.