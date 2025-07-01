Bidding For Karachi It Park Re Advertised After Delays

In a key development for Pakistan’s tech landscape, the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology was informed that the bidding process for the Karachi IT Park has been re-advertised after facing prolonged delays. Officials hope this step will finally revive one of the country’s most ambitious IT infrastructure projects.

During a meeting held at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges under the chairmanship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, the Ministry of IT briefed lawmakers on the status of ongoing projects. Among these, the Karachi IT Park drew significant attention due to its chequered timeline and stalled progress.

Ministry representatives explained that the Karachi IT Park, funded through Korean assistance, was initially halted due to regional tensions between India and Pakistan, which created security concerns for the Korean partner company. These risk factors led to construction delays and uncertainty around project timelines.

However, the Ministry confirmed that the situation has now shifted. “The bidding process for the Karachi IT Park has been re-advertised, and several Korean companies have been invited to submit fresh bids,” a spokesperson told the committee. The Ministry also noted active coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to ensure the renewed process moves forward without further geopolitical hurdles.

Committee members stressed the urgency of accelerating work on the Karachi IT Park, given its potential to position Pakistan as a regional tech hub, create thousands of jobs, and attract IT exports. They called for transparent bidding and strict monitoring to avoid bureaucratic setbacks.

Separately, the committee also discussed the Smart Islamabad Project, which aims to provide high-speed fiber connectivity to schools, hospitals, police stations, and metro facilities across the capital. Unlike the Karachi initiative, the Islamabad project is being rolled out in partnership with private stakeholders to ease the financial burden on the government.