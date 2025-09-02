The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the distribution of Class 10 mark sheets for the 2025 examinations, with affiliated schools instructed to collect them on specific dates.

According to a press release issued under the directives of Chairman Dr. Mahmood Zahid Khurram, the process of issuing Class 10 mark sheets has begun at the BIEK head office, Metric Board, B Block, First Floor, between 9:30 am and 4:00 pm. Students are required to bring the authority letter, registration copy, office card, and prescribed fee to obtain the documents.

Parents and students will be able to collect mark sheets from their respective schools once they are issued. The town-wise schedule for distribution is as follows:

September 4 : New Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad

: New Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad September 5 : Gulshan Iqbal, Jamshed Town, Shah Faisal Colony

: Gulshan Iqbal, Jamshed Town, Shah Faisal Colony September 8 : Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi

: Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi September 9: Saddar, Keamari, Lyari, Baldia Town, Gadap

In addition, BIEK announced that scrutiny forms for Class 10 examinations will be available from September 8 to October 17, 2025. Students from affiliated schools can submit these forms along with the required fee at designated branches of United Bank, Askari Commercial Bank, Pakistan National Bank, and Sindh Bank.