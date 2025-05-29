Binance Joins Hands with Pakistan Govt to Spark a Blockchain Revolution!

Islamabad, May 29, 2025: Binance Academy, the comprehensive learning hub of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, has officially partnered with Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) to start a nationwide initiative. It aims to advance blockchain education throughout the country.







The ambitious partnership targets providing specialized blockchain education support to 300 educators and reaching 80,000 students across 20 universities in Pakistan by 2026. This initiative is designed to cultivate a pipeline of blockchain talent, capable of contributing to both the local and global tech ecosystems. Pakistan is heavily leaning towards Blockchain and Artificial intelligence as we recently saw initiatives like First Blockchain-Based HPC and Quantum Valley Pakistan.

This strategic alliance builds upon the successful foundation laid by the Global University Outreach Program (GUOP). It is the world’s largest Web3 educational initiative, introduced by Binance Academy and the Blockchain & AI Technology Center (BAITC). The core focus is on seamlessly integrating blockchain education into university curricula worldwide. It’ll nourish human capital development through open educational programs, industry partnerships, and professional certifications.

Bader Al Kalooti, MEASA Head of Growth and Operations at Binance, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating,







“As blockchain reshapes the global financial landscape, empowering people with the right skills is essential to unlocking its potential. Our collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecom in Pakistan marks a significant step toward building a knowledgeable workforce ready to drive innovation and foster growth in the digital economy. Together, we’re laying the foundation for a future where blockchain technology creates opportunities across every sector.”

Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of IT and Telecom, said how this program aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a digitally empowered Pakistan.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in the country’s digital transformation. It contributes to economic growth and positions Pakistan as a global source of skilled blockchain talent. By joining forces with the world’s leading crypto exchange, Binance, along with the Blockchain & AI Technology Center, we are equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge, preparing them to shape the future of the digital economy and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global tech landscape.”

This national educational initiative is set to cultivate a generation of blockchain-empowered professionals who will be instrumental in driving Pakistan’s adoption of innovative technologies.