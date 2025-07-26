Abbottabad: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad officially announced the Matric 2025 Class 9 (SSC Part 1) results today, revealing the top position holders in both the Science and Arts groups.

Arts Group – Toppers

Students from Haripur have dominated the Arts Group top positions this year. Here’s a breakdown of the top three achievers:

Position Name Roll Number Marks father’s Name Institution 1st Areeba Nazeer 171357

1069 (Grade A1) Muhammad Nazeer

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur 2nd Anam Bibi

169072 1050 (Grade A1) Farman Ali

Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Niamat Khan, Haripur 3rd Walija Khan 166067

1044 (Grade A1) Shafaqat Khan

Government Girls High School, Bagra, Haripur

Science Group – Toppers

The Science Group saw an impressive performance from students of Haripur and Mansehra: