BISE Abbottabad Announces Matric Part 1 Position Holders
Abbottabad: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad officially announced the Matric 2025 Class 9 (SSC Part 1) results today, revealing the top position holders in both the Science and Arts groups.
Arts Group – Toppers
Students from Haripur have dominated the Arts Group top positions this year. Here’s a breakdown of the top three achievers:
|Position
|Name
|Roll Number
|Marks
|father’s Name
|Institution
|1st
|Areeba Nazeer
|171357
|1069 (Grade A1)
|Muhammad Nazeer
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Saleh, Haripur
|2nd
|Anam Bibi
|169072
|1050 (Grade A1)
|Farman Ali
|Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sarai Niamat Khan, Haripur
|3rd
|Walija Khan
|166067
|1044 (Grade A1)
|Shafaqat Khan
|Government Girls High School, Bagra, Haripur
Science Group – Toppers
The Science Group saw an impressive performance from students of Haripur and Mansehra:
|Position
|Name
|Roll Number
|Marks
|father’s Name
|Institution
|1st
|Sidra Saeed Ur Rehman
|175605
|1161 (Grade A1)
|Saeed Ur Rehman
|Jinnah Jam-e-Public School & College, Haripur
|2nd
|Areeba Jadoon
|175471
|1159 (Grade A1)
|Yasir Khan
|Jinnah Jam-e-Public School & College, Haripur
|3rd
|Zufishan Ahmed
|192750
|1158 (Grade A1)
|Shahid Mehmood
|Tammer-i-Wattan Public Schools and Colleges, Shehlia Road, Chikry Ali, Mansehra