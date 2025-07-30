The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has officially announced the Matric result 2025 for SSC Annual Examination Part 1.

The results were declared on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM during a formal event held at Riphah, Chakdara. As for online results, they have been live on the board’s website since 2:00 pm.

How to Check BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online through the board’s official website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk)

Via SMS by sending roll number to 8583

The distribution of mark sheets (DMCs) and provisional certificates will begin from July 31, 2025. Heads of educational institutions will receive these documents for their regular students, who can then collect them from their respective colleges or schools.

BISE Malakand Class 10th Result 2025 Gazette

Private candidates can obtain their DMCs from designated branches after July 31, or they may use the One-Window service to have their documents delivered directly.

For any further updates and detailed instructions, students are advised to stay connected through BISE Malakand’s official communication channels.