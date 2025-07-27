Bise Swat Matric Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat has officially declared the SSC Annual-I 2025 Examination results for both 9th and 10th class students.

Students who appeared in the BISE Swat Matric exams 2025 can now check their results through multiple platforms including the official website, SMS service, and the board’s helpline.

How to Check BISE Swat Matric Result 2025

Students can access their 9th and 10th class results through the following methods:

Official Website : Visit www.bisess.edu.pk

: Visit www.bisess.edu.pk SMS : Send your Roll Number to 8333

: Send your Roll Number to 8333 Helpline: Call 0946-865670 for any result-related queries

Complete BISE Swat Matric Result 2025

The BISE Swat Matric Result 2025 includes detailed marks for each subject. Students are advised to keep their original roll number slips handy to avoid any issues while checking results.

Earlier this year, thousands of students from Swat and surrounding areas appeared in the SSC Annual-I exams. The board had ensured strict examination protocols and timely paper evaluation to maintain transparency and efficiency in the result compilation process.

For rechecking applications, DMC issuance, and migration certificates, students are encouraged to visit the board office or check the instructions available on the official website.