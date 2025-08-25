By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 16 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bisp Digital Wallet Launched To Benefit 10 Million Families In Pakistan

The BISP Digital Wallet launch by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marks a historic moment for Pakistan. 10 million beneficiaries will now receive support directly into their digital wallets. The system takes biometric checks and CNIC verification. It guarantees transparent access to aid. It lessens the waiting and offers ga uard against fraud.

The event took place in Islamabad. Federal ministers, BISP leaders, and international partners, including GIZ, attended. The Prime Minister described the initiative as a milestone for financial inclusion, transparency, and a cashless economy. He noted that 78 percent of the Ramadan relief package was already delivered digitally. That success shows how digital channels improve efficiency. It saves time and curbs corruption.

The rollout includes 10 million free SIM cards. These are being distributed in collaboration with Jazz and Mobilink. The first phase covers cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan. The SIM cards will enable beneficiaries to receive support directly on their phones. Digital literacy training is also part of the plan for women. The programme continues the vision of Benazir Bhutto to empower poor women through dignified access to financial services.

The Prime Minister called on BISP to tie assistance to education and health. He said families that receive help should ensure children go to school and make use of health facilities. He also urged shortening the implementation window from eight or ten months to four months.

This BISP Digital Wallet project changes the way social support is provided in Pakistan. According to PM, it will increase transparency and productivity. He also concluded that it will offer financial support to families with safe and straightforward access.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

