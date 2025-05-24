Bitcoin & Altcoins Dip Amid Trade Concerns: Is the Bull Run Over?

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a notable downturn, prompting investors to question the longevity of the current bull run. Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, dropped to $107,300, marking a 4.12% decline from its weekly high. Ethereum followed suit, falling over 8% from its peak earlier in the week.







Bitcoin & Altcoins Performance Overview

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a decline, currently trading at approximately $108,527. Ethereum (ETH) follows suit, with its price around $2,557. Other major cryptocurrencies like BNB, Cardano (ADA), and XRP have also registered losses.

Bitcoin, being the prime crypto coin, has experienced several significant downturns since its inception, most notably at:

2013: Surged from ~$145 to over $1,200, then plummeted to under $300 in 2014.

2017: Rose from ~$1,000 to nearly $20,000, followed by a drop to ~$3,200 in 2018.

2020-2021: Climbed from ~$8,000 to over $64,000, then fell to ~$30,000 by July 2021.

Analysts suggest that the recent rally in cryptocurrencies was driven by optimism over regulatory developments, such as the advancement of the GENIUS Act, which aims to regulate stablecoins. However, the sudden introduction of new tariffs by President Donald Trump has introduced uncertainty, leading to a reevaluation of risk assets like cryptocurrencies.







Contributing Factors

Several elements contribute to this market correction:

Economic Policies: Recent announcements of potential tariffs by President Trump have introduced uncertainty, affecting both traditional and crypto markets.

Security Concerns: A significant hack on the Bybit exchange resulted in a $1.5 billion loss, shaking investor confidence in centralized platforms.

Regulatory Developments: While the U.S. Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act aims to regulate stablecoins, the market awaits further clarity on its implications.

Investor Sentiment

Despite the downturn, institutional interest remains. Major firms continue to invest in cryptocurrencies, indicating long-term confidence. However, short-term volatility persists, influenced by macroeconomic factors and market sentiment.

While the current dip raises concerns, it’s essential to view it within the broader context of market cycles. Investors should stay informed and consider both the risks and opportunities presented by the evolving crypto landscape.