Bmw Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable

Pakistan’s luxury auto sector has received a significant boost post-Budget 2025, with prices for top-tier vehicles like the Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW slashed by as much as Rs50 million.

The government’s decision to ease customs duties and reduce taxes on imported cars is being hailed as a bold move to revive the stagnant premium car market.

The sweeping price reductions follow “the government’s decision to reduce customs duties and taxes on imported vehicles”, a measure intended to make luxury cars more attainable for wealthy buyers while injecting momentum into the struggling automotive sector.

BMW Prices See a Major Correction

Dewan Motors, BMW’s official distributor in Pakistan, has made significant cuts across multiple models:

Model Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Price Drop (PKR) BMW X7 M60i xDrive Rs18.68 crore Rs13.9 crore Rs4.78 crore BMW 218i Gran Coupe Rs3.33 crore Rs2.88 crore Rs45 lakh BMW M2 Over Rs13 crore Under Rs10 crore Over Rs3 crore BMW M4 Over Rs13 crore Under Rs10 crore Over Rs3 crore

Toyota Matches Pace with Land Cruiser Discounts

Toyota Indus Motor Company has rolled out deep price cuts on its premium Land Cruiser range, effective July 1, 2025, across both new bookings and pending orders:

Model Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Land Cruiser LC300 Petrol Rs12 crore Rs9.5 crore Land Cruiser LC250 Diesel — Rs6 crore Land Cruiser LC250 Petrol Rs6.66 crore Rs5.5 crore

Toyota has confirmed that these are “ex-factory prices including sales tax, FED, and dealer margins”, but delivery and insurance charges are not included.

Auto analysts view this as a pivotal moment for the luxury vehicle segment in Pakistan. With high-end imports now more accessible, interest in brands like BMW and Toyota is expected to surge, especially among elite buyers who had previously deferred purchases due to steep pricing and import barriers.

Whether you’re an auto enthusiast or a high-net-worth individual eyeing an upgrade, these new rates mark a rare window of opportunity. The combination of policy support, reduced taxes, and aggressive pricing could reshape the premium car landscape in Pakistan in the months ahead.