Book Ufone 4G Number Online and Get Exclusive Rewards

Looking to book a Ufone 4G number online? Ufone now makes it easier than ever to secure your preferred 4G number with unmatched convenience and value. Whether you’re looking for a unique Golden or Platinum number, you can now book your SIM online and have it delivered directly to your doorstep







How to Book Your Ufone 4G Number

You can book your desired Golden or Platinum number through multiple digital platforms. Visit the Ufone Website, download the UPTCL App, or message the official WhatsApp Bot to get started.

After booking your Ufone 4G number online, you can choose either free home delivery or opt for self-pickup from any Ufone Franchise or Ufone/PTCL Shop. Just make sure to collect your SIM within five days of booking and carry a valid CNIC if you prefer the pickup option.

Benefits of Booking Your Ufone 4G Number Online

By booking digitally, you gain access to multiple exclusive perks. Upon SIM activation, you’ll receive double volume packages that include increased data, minutes, and SMS, offering more value at no extra cost.







You’ll also get a premium Golden number completely free, adding a touch of personalization and prestige to your mobile identity. The SIM is delivered to your doorstep at no additional charge, making the entire process fast, easy, and convenient.

If home delivery isn’t ideal, the flexibility to pick up your SIM in person from the nearest service point gives you complete control over the experience.

Offer Eligibility

This limited-time offer is available to all existing Ufone customers and welcomes users from other networks. Best of all, booking your number through Ufone’s official digital channels is free of charge.

Book Ufone 4G number today and enjoy the seamless ease of online booking, premium mobile identity options, and unmatched rewards — all from the comfort of your home.