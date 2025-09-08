By Manik Aftab ⏐ 20 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bookme Expands In Saudi Arabia With Resal Partnership

Bookme, Pakistan’s leading e-ticketing startup, announced on Sunday that it aims to hit one million users in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2025 after signing a major partnership with rewards platform Resal. The deal positions Bookme as the official ticketing technology provider for Resal, allowing users to redeem loyalty points for flights, hotels, concerts and entertainment.

Founded in 2013, Bookme has grown into Pakistan’s top cashless ticketing platform with over 15 million registered users, partnerships with 30 banks, and more than 80 million bookings processed. In Saudi Arabia, the company already works with Mrsool, the Saudi Tourism Authority and low-cost airline flyadeal, targeting $20 million in annual revenue from the Kingdom.

Resal, which counts Saudi Aramco, STC, SAB Bank and Mobily among its clients, brings a base of more than 2.5 million customers. Bookme founder Faizan Aslam said even capturing 10 percent of this market would more than double Bookme’s existing Saudi base of 450,000 users.

Through the integration, customers will be able to combine loyalty points across multiple programs to purchase tickets for global travel and events, a first in the Kingdom. Secure API technology ensures real-time ticket inventory, while Bookme provides multi-language support in Arabic and English.

Aslam said the partnership with Resal strengthens Bookme’s foothold in Saudi Arabia as it prepares further agreements with banks and financial institutions across the region, pending approval from the Saudi Central Bank.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

