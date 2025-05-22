BREAKING: Likely Date for Eid ul Azha 2025 in Pakistan Announced!

The Eidul Azha 2025 date in Pakistan is expected to fall on June 7, as per the latest moon-sighting forecast released by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). The announcement has sparked public interest, with many anticipating official confirmation of the religious holiday.







In a recent statement, SUPARCO shared its prediction for the sighting of the Zilhaj 1446 AH crescent, based on astronomical models, scientific analysis, and modern observational techniques. According to their data, the new moon is expected to be born on May 27, 2025, at 8:02 PM PST.

Despite this, SUPARCO noted that the moon’s age at sunset on May 27 will be approximately 11 hours and 34 minutes, and the moon will set just 37 minutes after sunset—making its visibility highly unlikely, even under ideal weather conditions.

Given this analysis, the commission projects that 1st Zilhaj will likely fall on May 29, positioning the Eidul Azha 2025 date in Pakistan to follow shortly after.







However, SUPARCO clarified that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has the final authority on the matter, relying on local sightings and weather conditions to determine the exact date.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha is a major Islamic festival that marks the completion of Haj and honors the spirit of sacrifice.