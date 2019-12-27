Breaking Stereotype in the Tech World, Careem Appoints Female Leaders in Key Roles

Karachi, December 27, 2019: Reiterating its commitment towards diversity and inclusion, Careem Pakistan, on-boards female leadership in key roles breaking the stereotype and exemplifying that women can work in tech and that too in senior leadership roles.

Sanam M. Ahmed, Director of People Engagement was recently appointed to lead and build an awesome organization through onboarding passionate individuals within teams, building capabilities for future challenges, colleague engagement and developing a culture that ensures sustainable business growth.

She carries a portfolio of a diverse skill set and experience of around 12 years at various organizations such as Shell, Phillip Morris, Unilever, and ICI. She has led multi-faceted roles that involved Talent and Performance Management, Rewards, Business Partnering, Industrial Relations, Learning, and Culture.

As Careem looks forward to making Pakistan a hub of engineering talent, her role would be instrumental in creating a shift in the mind-sets and creating a stir an enabling ecosystem for Pakistan’s tech resources

Asma Khalil, a University of Cambridge alumni, and is the current Director of Careem Customer & Captain Care. In this role, Khalil ensures that Careem brings customer-centricity across all functions and processes of the value chain. She is charged with meeting key performance indicators on the customer and captain side, representing the demand & supply side of the sharing economy.

At Careem, she took customer experience improvement initiatives of launching Customer Chat, @Home program and Care Connects In earlier roles, Khalil has created a localized customer experience as COO for Alibaba’s Daraz, Nestle, Telenor, and Jazz

Aleena Zainab Alavi, Head of Policy and Legal Affairs is responsible for leading the legal department including public policy and government relations department at Careem. Her role has been instrumental in Pakistan, where much collaboration is required to build a legal framework for tech companies to enable much-needed growth in the economy.

Aleena has a postgraduate law degree from the University of Warwick, the UK, who is also a High Court enrolled legal practitioner with wide-ranging previous experience in contentious and non-contentious matters related to civil and corporate work. Prior to joining Careem, her work also included research and policy advocacy on international law, cyber-crime, cyber terrorism, sexual harassment, litigation in a variety of legal areas.

Madiha Javed, Head of Public Relations and Communications is Fulbright Fellow, in this role, Javed is working to build Careem’s reputation as regions leading Super App through proactive engagement with stakeholders in media, civil society, government, and digital influencers.

She is also tasked with driving a positive impact with the press while managing, mitigating and handling crisis management and key issues facing the business. In earlier roles, Javed has enjoyed a successful career and attained a coveted resume including journalism roles in broadcast mediums such as CNBC, Geo and Express News as an anchor, reporter, and producer. In Corporate Sector she has managed communication and public affairs for Faysal Bank, Marie Stopes Society, and Nestle.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk