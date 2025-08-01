By Manik Aftab ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
British Pakistani Appointed Uk University Chancellor

British Pakistani politician and entrepreneur Aamer Sarfraz has been appointed as a UK university chancellor, reflecting his growing influence in education and public service.

Aamer Sarfraz, originally from Gujrat, Pakistan, brings a distinguished background in business, philanthropy, and politics to his new role as the British Pakistani UK university chancellor. He currently serves in the UK House of Lords and previously worked as a special envoy during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, becoming one of the youngest members of Parliament at the time.

The University of East London (UEL) confirmed Sarfraz’s appointment as its Chancellor, calling it a proud moment. The Vice-Chancellor praised his diverse experience and commitment to the university’s values, expressing confidence in his ability to lead and represent the institution.

In his ceremonial role as UK university chancellor, Sarfraz will act as an ambassador for UEL, engaging with students, faculty, and the broader academic community. His leadership is expected to further UEL’s mission to empower future innovators and global citizens.

Aamer Sarfraz is also a member of the UK’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy. His academic journey includes studies at Boston University, the London School of Economics, and the Royal College of Defense Studies.

“It is a great honor to become Chancellor of the University of East London,” said Sarfraz. “UEL has given its students the skills and confidence to shape their futures, and I am committed to supporting its mission and future leaders.”

This appointment reinforces the growing representation of British Pakistanis in senior roles across the UK’s academic and political landscape.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

