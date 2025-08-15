Bsek To Live Online Scrutiny Portal In Three Days

A reliable source privy to TechJuice revealed that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will launch its online scrutiny portal in three days. This new system will eliminate the need for students to visit the board office for scrutiny form submission.

The Online Scrutiny Portal service is available for an ordinary price of Rs. 800 or an urgent price of Rs. 1,200, with an additional service charge of Rs. 200 and a courier charge of Rs. 250.

Students will soon be able to submit their scrutiny applications from home. BSEK will release complete details about the procedure and applicable fees in the coming days.