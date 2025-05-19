Buy Yamaha Bikes On Interest-Free Installments

Yamaha Pakistan has recently partnered with several leading banks to offer customers the opportunity to own their motorcycles through interest-free monthly installments.







This initiative aims to make Yamaha bikes more accessible to a wider range of consumers by eliminating the burden of mark-up charges typically associated with installment plans. Under these agreements, customers can avail of a 0% mark-up installment plan for 6 to 12 months. The plans’ specific duration and availability depend on the partnering bank and the customer’s location.

Participating banks include MCB Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Alfalah, Bank Islami, JS Bank, Faysal Bank, Standard Chartered, and Bank of Punjab. Buyers can finance their new Yamaha motorcycle through these banks, subject to their approval and financing policies, which will determine eligibility criteria, required documentation, and down payment amounts.

This limited-time offer is available through the official Yamaha dealership network in select cities. Interested customers are encouraged to visit Yamaha’s official installment plan portal or their nearest dealership to gather detailed information.