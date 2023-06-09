Careem Expands Engineering Hubs to Drive Technological Innovation and Economic Growth in Pakistan

Careem, the leading everything app in the region, is expanding its engineering hubs across Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt. The company is actively seeking to fill dozens of open engineering roles in key cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Amman, Cairo, and Alexandria. Currently, more than 600 tech professionals are working in Careem’s engineering hubs, with 55 percent of the total engineering organization based in Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt. Additionally, Careem has engineers located in the UAE and Germany.

The available positions at Careem’s engineering hubs encompass a wide range of specialties, including front-end, back-end, and full-stack engineering, web engineering, mobile engineering for both iOS and Android platforms, data and AI, and infrastructure engineering. Since the beginning of 2023, Careem has already hired nearly 80 tech-focused roles in Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt.

These engineering hubs play a crucial role in developing the technology that powers Careem’s Super App services throughout the region. The Super App platform includes various services such as Careem Rides, Careem Food, Careem Quik, Careem Pay, and partner services. Careem’s engineering leaders bring their expertise from leading global technology companies to address real-life regional challenges and create innovative products.

Stephen Kruger, the Chief Technology Officer at Careem, emphasized the importance of providing meaningful opportunities for the region’s talented minds. He acknowledged that while Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt produce around 90,000 software engineers annually, there is a limited number of mid-size tech companies in the region for these graduates to join. To counteract the potential brain drain, Careem aims to build a lasting institution that can drive progress and prevent talent from leaving the region.

Selim Turki, the Senior Director of Engineering at Careem, highlighted the rapid growth of the engineering team and the exciting opportunities available for tech talent in Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt. Careem’s commitment to the region is evident as its first line of code was written in Pakistan. The company has shown over the past decade that globally competitive technology can be developed within the region, and now it aims to provide even more opportunities for talented engineers to contribute to building the next generation of technology. Careem seeks candidates who are passionate about improving people’s lives and driving progress across the region.

Careem has also established partnerships with regional and global academic institutions to conduct research on unsolved regional challenges, which contributes to the economic development of the region. One notable collaboration is with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), where they introduced STEF-DHNet, a demand prediction model that integrates advanced neural networks to analyze external factors and their influence on ride-hailing demand.

To foster the growth of young engineers, Careem has launched the ‘Next Gen’ program, which offers valuable learning and employment prospects throughout the region. Next Gen engineers have the opportunity to collaborate with senior technical experts within the organization, gaining hands-on experience in tackling real-world challenges. Careem provides an embedded technical training program that utilizes state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technologies. ‘Next Gen’ learning opportunities are available at all of Careem’s engineering hubs.

In summary, Careem’s expansion of engineering hubs across Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt, along with the numerous open engineering roles, demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving progress and providing meaningful opportunities for talented individuals in the region. Through its Super App platform and partnerships with academic institutions, Careem aims to address regional challenges and contribute to the economic development of the area. The ‘Next Gen’ program further reinforces Careem’s dedication to nurturing young engineers and providing them with the necessary tools and experiences to succeed in the tech industry.

As Careem continues to expand its engineering hubs in Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the technology landscape in the region. By investing in these key locations, Careem not only creates job opportunities for local talent but also fosters a culture of innovation and collaboration. The presence of a strong engineering workforce in these countries contributes to their economic growth and positions them as important players in the global tech industry.

With a focus on building the next generation of technology, Careem recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company encourages its engineers to continuously learn and grow, providing them with access to state-of-the-art resources and cutting-edge technologies. This commitment to professional development ensures that Careem remains a leader in the industry and enables its engineers to tackle complex challenges with creativity and expertise.

By partnering with academic institutions like the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Careem demonstrates its dedication to research and development. Through these collaborations, the company aims to leverage academic expertise and cutting-edge research to address regional challenges effectively. This focus on solving real-life problems and driving innovation in the region sets Careem apart as a forward-thinking organization that is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of people in the communities it serves.

In addition to its technological advancements, Careem’s Super App platform has revolutionized the way people in the region access various services. By integrating ride-hailing, food delivery, quick errands, and payment services into a single app, Careem has simplified the lives of millions of users. This comprehensive approach to app-based services has not only improved convenience but has also contributed to the growth of the digital economy in the region.

As Careem expands its engineering hubs and continues to hire top talent, it sets the stage for further technological breakthroughs and advancements. The company’s commitment to building a lasting institution in the region and providing meaningful opportunities for talented minds reflects its belief in the potential of the local talent pool. By nurturing this talent and fostering an environment of innovation, Careem paves the way for a brighter future, where technology continues to drive progress and improve the lives of people throughout the region.

