By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 19 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp Imposes Over Rs 1 Billion In Penalties Since August 2023

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Monday reviewed the performance of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), with the regulator reporting penalties exceeding Rs. 1.07 billion on multiple companies since August 2023.

According to official CCP records, major penalties included Rs. 375 million on fertilizer companies, Rs. 170 million on Friesland Campina and Unilever, Rs. 155 million on poultry companies, and Rs. 150 million on Kingdom Valley in the real estate sector. Other fines were imposed on firms in the automobile, paint, pharmaceuticals, and dairy industries.

Briefing the Committee, CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said the Commission had resolved 280 legal cases from a backlog of 567 disputes pending for several years. He added that CCP had recovered Rs. 412 million in penalties during the last two years.

The Committee was further informed that penalties worth Rs. 43.5 billion on the sugar industry and Rs. 6.4 billion on the cement sector remain unrecovered due to stay orders obtained by the companies concerned. Senators directed the CCP to submit detailed timelines of the stay orders and sought assistance from the Law Ministry, Attorney General, and Advocate General in resolving the pending cases.

Committee Chair Senator Saleem Mandviwalla emphasized that CCP must be supported with legal aid to ensure effective enforcement and accountability in the market.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ccp La Gi
CCP Clears 117 Merger Applications in Pakistan
Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants
Trump Plans Limits on Student and Journalist Visa Duration
Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact
CCP Grants 85 Exemption Certificates to Key Industries in Pakistan
Pakistans It Exports
Pakistan’s IT Exports Hit $3.8 Billion as Govt Pushes Digital Expansion
Senate Committee Questions Secp Over Rs 267 Million Irregular Payments
AGP Clarifies Senate Panel’s Objections on SECP Irregularities
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Muzaffarabad Cracks Down on Private Schools’ Direct Fee Demands
Iphone 17 Set To Smash A 15 Year Flagship Record
iPhone 17 Set to Smash a 15 Year Flagship Record
Nccia Gets More Time To Question Ducky Bhai In Gambling Promotion Case
NCCIA Gets More Time to Question Ducky Bhai in Gambling Promotion Case
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women-Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Pakistans Telecom
From Spectrum Shortage to 5G: Pakistan’s Telecom Sector at a Crossroads
Pakistans Audio Wars How Ronin And Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Pakistan’s Audio Wars: How Ronin and Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Bitcoin Regains Ground As Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Bitcoin Regains Ground as Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos