By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ccp

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) recovered Rs150 million from Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan on July 25, 2025. The penalty was imposed for the deceptive marketing of its product, Strepsils. The recovery occurred after the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) dismissed Reckitt Benckiser’s appeal due to non-prosecution. Following this, CCP attached the company’s bank account under Section 40(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010.

CCP penalized the company for misleading consumers by presenting Strepsils as a medicated sore throat remedy. Strepsils had been deregistered as a drug in 2005 after its acquisition by Reckitt. However, the company continued marketing it as if it had medicinal value.

According to the CCP, this violated Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. The misleading advertising harmed the business interests of rival companies. Therefore, the CCP imposed a Rs150 million fine.

Despite filing an appeal, Reckitt Benckiser failed to pursue the case. Consequently, CCP enforced its original order and recovered the full amount. This case highlights the CCP’s firm stance against deceptive marketing practices in Pakistan.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

