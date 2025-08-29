By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cctv Surveillance Harassment Case Leads To Rs50000 Compensation Order

The Federal Ombudsman for Anti-Harassment has ruled on a CCTV surveillance harassment case, deciding that excessive monitoring of employees amounts to workplace harassment. The judgment came against Yashal English House Chief Executive Azhar Abbas, who was accused of constantly targeting a female staff member through surveillance and inappropriate behavior.

The complainant stated that she was never given an appointment letter or informed of her employment terms. She alleged that Abbas showed her CCTV footage on his phone, told her he was monitoring her, made unwanted advances, offered to take her to Islamabad, and insisted on dropping her home. She further claimed she was denied leave, forced into unreasonable work requirements, and subjected to abusive and harassing language.

After she sent a formal harassment notice in January, her contract was terminated and her salary withheld. In his defense, Abbas said she was a probationary student counselor dismissed due to indiscipline, misconduct, and poor performance.

The Ombudsman’s decision noted insufficient evidence regarding workload, leave issues, and a reported January 24 incident. However, it ruled that the CCTV monitoring and sharing of footage created psychological pressure and qualified as CCTV surveillance harassment. Citing international legal precedents, the decision affirmed that excessive or targeted surveillance falls under the category of harassment.

The accused was issued a reprimand and ordered to pay Rs50,000 in compensation to the complainant.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

