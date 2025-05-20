CDWP Approves CDA Islamabad Projects Including Safe City Expansion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has greenlit key CDA Islamabad projects, including the pivotal expansion of the Safe City initiative, worth Rs7.5 billion, to enhance surveillance and public security across the federal capital.







The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, approved 10 development schemes totaling Rs249 billion. Among them, the “Expansion of Safe City Islamabad (New)” was a major CDA Islamabad project approved by the CDWP with a proposed cost of Rs7,499.339 million, to be financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Currently, only 35% of Islamabad is covered under the Safe City system. With the project’s completion, 100% of the city—including all major roads, religious sites, government buildings, VVIP zones, and entry/exit points—will be under surveillance. The expansion also increases police coverage from 13 to 28 stations, significantly improving operational capability.

As part of this CDA Islamabad project, an additional 3,655 cameras will be installed across strategic locations. The initiative also includes capacity-building programs, advanced software integration, and development of an Integrated Video Management System (IVMS). Key technologies include Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), facial recognition based on a standardized database, and advanced traffic management systems integrated with excise and stolen vehicle databases.







Essential hardware—such as fixed and PTZ cameras, network switches, servers, and video display units—will be installed to ensure smooth operations. These upgrades aim to facilitate real-time monitoring, vehicle classification, and enhanced law enforcement response.

The approval of these CDA Islamabad projects highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing digital surveillance infrastructure and maintaining law and order in the capital. With this expansion, Islamabad moves closer to becoming a smart, secure city capable of handling evolving urban challenges.