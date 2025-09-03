Cement sales in August 2025 recorded a year-on-year increase of 10.33 percent, driven by rising construction activity and stronger export volumes.

According to data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), domestic cement sales in August 2025 stood at 3.097 million tonnes, up from 2.807m tonnes in the same month of last year. Export volumes also gained momentum, climbing 22.13 percent to 749,723 tonnes compared to 613,857 tonnes in August 2024.

As a result, total cement dispatches, combining local sales and exports, reached 3.846m tonnes, reflecting a 12.45 percent increase against 3.421m tonnes in August 2024.

The performance followed a robust July 2025, when domestic demand grew 18.61 percent and exports surged by 84 percent on a yearly basis.

In the first two months of FY25 (July–August), overall cement dispatches reached 7.847m tonnes, showing a growth of 21 percent compared to 6.492m tonnes in the same period of FY24. Local consumption rose to 6.090m tonnes, a 14.25 percent increase from 5.331m tonnes, while exports jumped 51.29 percent to 1.757m tonnes from 1.161m tonnes.

An APCMA spokesperson noted that despite disruptions caused by heavy rains and flooding, cement sales in August 2025 highlight the sector’s resilience. He called on the government to reduce taxes on cement to help lower reconstruction costs in flood-hit regions.

Industry analyst Fahad Hussain Khan of BMA Capital Management estimated capacity utilisation at 56 percent for August 2025, up from 51 percent in August 2024 but slightly below July 2025 levels of 59 percent.

He added that cement demand is expected to strengthen further in FY26, supported by improved fiscal space, easing inflationary pressures, and declining interest rates.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported regional variations in cement prices during August. In northern markets, the average retail price rose Rs19 month-on-month to Rs1,396 per 50kg bag, while in the south, prices slipped Rs5 to Rs1,443 per bag.