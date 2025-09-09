By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
changan Alsvin Black Series

Changan Pakistan has rolled out the Alsvin Black Series, a refreshed take on its popular sedan that brings a sharper design and updated features to local buyers.

The lineup is offered across three variants:

  • 1.3L Manual Comfort
  • 1.5L DCT Comfort
  • 1.5L DCT Lumiere

The cabin has been given a dramatic makeover, adopting an all-black theme with leather seats, door trims, an armrest, and a matching headliner.

Changan Alsvin interior

Technology upgrades arrive in the higher trims, where the 1.5L DCT Lumiere and Black Edition models replace the dated 7-inch resistive screen with a new 10.4-inch capacitive infotainment unit. The system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, screen mirroring, and built-in navigation, bringing the car in line with modern connectivity standards.

On the outside, the Black Series adds more color to the mix. Alongside existing options, Changan has introduced two new shades, Celestial Red and Neptune Blue, expanding the total palette to six. Despite the high-tech-focused improvements, Changan has yet to announce any price hike for the Alsvin Black Series.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

