Chery Makes Major Leap in EVs with Solid-State Battery Push

Chery is making strides in solid-state battery technology, signaling a potential leap forward in electric vehicle (EV) performance. A test version of its Exlantix ET SUV, spotted in China, suggests that the Chinese automaker is actively testing the next generation of EV batteries.







As carmakers worldwide race to extend EV range, solid-state battery technology is emerging as a promising innovation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which rely on liquid or gel electrolytes, solid-state batteries use solid materials. This structural shift enables greater energy density, resulting in smaller, lighter batteries capable of storing more power, potentially transforming EV performance with faster charging and longer ranges.

The recently spotted Chery Exlantix ET, branded with an “All-solid-state battery” sticker, hints at the brand’s latest push. Chery aims to become the first automaker with a 1 GWh solid-state battery production line, a milestone it hopes to reach by 2027 following plans announced in October 2024.

If achieved, Chery’s projected battery packs — boasting 600 Wh/kg energy density — would dwarf current EV standards. For example, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 with an LFP battery only delivers 125 Wh/kg. Chery’s high-density batteries could extend EV driving range to an impressive 1,500 km on a single charge.







The prototype vehicle was spotted near the headquarters of Gotion High-Tech, a major battery manufacturer affiliated with Volkswagen. The location reinforces the ongoing partnership between Chery and Gotion High-Tech. Both firms share ownership in Anhui Anwa New Energy Technology, and a formal collaboration agreement was signed in January 2024 to develop advanced battery solutions.

While the label on the Exlantix ET suggests solid-state innovation, specific battery specs for the test car remain undisclosed. However, Gotion High-Tech recently announced its own solid-state battery breakthrough, featuring a 350 Wh/kg energy density and a 70 Ah capacity. This version could enable a 1,000 km EV range and may well be the technology powering Chery’s prototype.

This development marks a major milestone in Chery’s journey toward solid-state battery technology adoption. Still, reaching the 600 Wh/kg target requires further innovation. The current 350 Wh/kg performance, though promising, highlights the distance both Chery and Gotion must cover to fulfil their ambitious EV goals.