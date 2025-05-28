China-Pakistan Partnership Brings Jobs for Skilled Pakistani Youth

ISLAMABAD: Twenty leading Chinese firms offered over 500 jobs to skilled Pakistani youth at a job fair on Tuesday. The event marked a major boost for the country’s technical workforce. It ran at the Pak-China Friendship Centre.







The China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) organized the fair under the theme “Bridging skills: building futures.” Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and Minister Khalid Siddiqui opened the event. They highlighted the power of skills training.

Key Highlights

The fair featured facial-feedback demos and e-learning showcases.

B‑form holders could apply for CNICs on site.

Companies seek graduates in IT, AI, game development, and hi‑tech skills.

Moreover, Minister of State Wajiha Qamar said Pakistan and China build more than roads. They build futures. She praised programs for girls, madressah students, and differently-abled youth.

Minister Counselor Yang Guangyuan said the next CPEC phase will focus on manufacturing. He expects more Chinese firms to expand here. Currently, CCCPK members employ 30,000+ Pakistanis.







NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal thanked CCCPK and emphasized skill training as a master key to progress.