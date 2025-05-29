China to Extend $3.7 Billion Financial Assistance to Pakistan Next Month
ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at supporting Pakistan’s economic stability, China is expected to re-lend approximately $3.7 billion in June.
The assistance, comprising both refinancing and new disbursements, will be largely provided in Chinese yuan (RMB), as Beijing continues shifting away from dollar-denominated lending.
Senior officials confirmed that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will roll over a previously repaid $1.3 billion loan in RMB. This loan, originally issued with a floating interest rate of around 7.5%, was paid off by Pakistan between March and April 2024.
Additionally, a $2.1 billion syndicated loan, equivalent to RMB 15 billion, from three Chinese banks is due to mature in June. The lenders include:
- China Development Bank (RMB 9 billion)
- Bank of China (RMB 3 billion)
- ICBC (RMB 3 billion)
Pakistan intends to repay this loan shortly before its maturity and anticipates receiving refinancing in RMB.
Assurances for Future Financial Support
During high-level meetings, Chinese authorities assured Pakistan that they would refinance all loans maturing between March and June 2025. The decision to opt out of US dollar-based lending comes directly from Beijing.
Following a $1 billion disbursement from the IMF, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.4 billion in May. However, the Finance Ministry projects that the country will need over $25 billion in external financing for the upcoming fiscal year.
The anticipated external financing will include:
- $12 billion in rollovers from friendly nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE
- $4.6 billion in project financing
- $3.2 billion in refinancing of Chinese commercial loans
- $1 billion in new commercial loans from China
- $2 billion in deferred oil payments
- $2 billion from the IMF
Project financing is expected from organizations such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other global financial institutions. The Economic Affairs Division will oversee around $20 billion of this financing, while the Finance Ministry and State Bank will manage rollovers and IMF disbursements.
Related Posts
Bank Alfalah Bangladesh Operations to Be Sold to Bank Asia Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has confirmed its decision to sell the Bank Alfalah Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia Limited, Dhaka, as per a filing…
Nvidia Posts 69% Revenue Growth Despite $4.5B China Hit
Nvidia has once again defied expectations, posting an impressive 69% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 of its fiscal year 2026, even as tightened U.S.…