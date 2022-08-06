China’s Zonergy Installed Four Free Solar Systems in a Bahawalpur Hospital

Last year, Chinese renewable energy solutions conglomerate Zonergy signed a Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) with the Punjab Government for the betterment of the local lifestyle of the rural areas of Punjab. This year, to honor that agreement Zonergy decided to install solar panels in the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur.

A total of 325kW electricity can be created by those four solar panels that are installed on different buildings of the hospital.

A 40kW solar system is installed at the blood bank of the hospital. Other buildings on which solar systems were installed are emergency buildings, and cardiac and kidney centers.

These solar systems can reduce the cost of the hospital a lot and the hospital will also not be affected by the energy deficit issue in Pakistan. The decision to invest in a project that is in a less-developed area of Punjab was brave and selfless by Zonergy. Bahawalpur and the hospital’s administration have appreciated Zonergy for recognizing the needs of a relatively backward city of Punjab.

This was not actually the first project that Zonergy installed in Bahawalpur. A grand of 300mW solar energy systems have been installed in Pakistan by Zonergy. Moreover, they are planning to install more projects and take Bahawalpur’s solar energy production to 900mW by the year 2025. A total investment of $1.5 billion dollars would be required for that goal.

All of the funding is obtained from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). And there would be many developments like these in the future and across all cities of Pakistan. These projects would not only provide energy resources but also provide job opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.