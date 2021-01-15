Chkar.com – a vacation rental online marketplace raises Rs.50 million in funding from MFSYS

Chkar.com has raised Rs.50 million in investment from MFSYS Software and Systems – Pvt. Ltd. in a ceremony held at the headquarters of MFSYS. Chkar.com is an online marketplace that lets you rent homes for your vacations in Pakistan. It has been termed as Gilgit Baltistan’s first Airbnb.

Founded in 2017, Chkar.com aims to empower the people in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monetize their homes much like Airbnb and others. They are aiming to create the same culture in the beautiful tourist destinations of Pakistan. You can already book homes in more than 25 destinations in Pakistan or become a host on the platform if you have some place that you want to rent out to travelers.

MFSYS Software and Systems is a technology company that specializes in developing software for the Microfinance and Banking sector. MFSYS will also provide Chkar.com with state-of-the-art solutions so the company can expand further.

The CEO of MFSYS said on the occasion that Chkar.com has enormous potential to grow in Pakistan and subsequently in Central Asia as it is in a good position to provide quality services in the region. Chkar.com also raised Rs. 1 million in financing in 2019 from Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan (APP) – a business incubation and acceleration initiative of the Aga Khan Development Network

Image Source: MFSYS