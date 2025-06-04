By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cola Intake Linked To Poor Health Outcomes In Women Study Finds

A new long-term study from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) has found that cola intake and its effects on health may be more serious than previously thought, particularly for women aiming to maintain good health into older age. The research highlights a strong negative link between regular cola consumption and the likelihood of healthy aging.



The NHS followed 47,513 women from as far back as 1984, analyzing their dietary habits and long-term health outcomes. The study defined healthy aging as living to at least 70 years old without chronic diseases, mental decline, or physical limitations.

While the research broadly examined caffeine intake, findings specific to cola intake and effects on health were particularly concerning. Unlike regular coffee, which showed a modest benefit, cola was consistently associated with adverse health outcomes.

For each additional glass of cola consumed daily, women saw a 19% to 26% decline in their chances of achieving healthy aging. This included lower odds of remaining free from major chronic diseases, cognitive decline, and functional limitations.



Researchers noted that the harmful associations with cola persisted even when adjusting for total caffeine intake, suggesting that ingredients other than caffeine—such as added sugars or artificial sweeteners—might be responsible for the negative health effects.

The study, presented at NUTRITION 2025, the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting held in Orlando, reinforces growing concerns around sugary beverage consumption and its long-term health impact.

With cola intake becoming more widespread across age groups, especially among women, the findings add to existing calls for reducing soda consumption to promote healthier aging and lower the risk of chronic health issues.

Coca Cola, health, Rsearch
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5g Rollout In Pakistan

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5G Rollout in Pakistan

Subway Surfers Mobile Game Poised For A Big Screen Debut

“Subway Surfers” Mobile Game Poised For A Big-Screen Debut

Electric Taxis Coming To Lahore Registration Now Open

Electric Taxis Coming to Lahore: Registration Now Open

Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget

Govt Plans 5% Digital Services Tax in Upcoming FY2025-26 Budget

Whatsapp Ends Support For Older Android Devices And Iphones

WhatsApp Ends Support For Older Android Devices And iPhones

Lumma Stealer Maas Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Lumma Stealer MaaS Resurfaces Despite Global Takedown Efforts

Imf Supports Tax Cut For Salaried Rejects Wealth Levies

IMF Supports Tax Cut for Salaried, Rejects Wealth Levies

Supernet Secures Rs800 Million Deal To Enhance Banking Connectivity

Supernet Expands Cybersecurity Reach with New Telecom Contracts

You Cant Believe This Horror Video Game Is Getting Its Own Movie

Popular Horror Video Game Set to Receive Movie Adaptation

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users Bypassing Security

Meta Accused Of Tracking Android Users & Bypassing Security

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature For User Profiles

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature for User Profiles

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get A Whopping 114 Rise This Year

Pakistan Defence Budget May Get a Whopping 114% Rise This Year

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live In Pakistan

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live in Pakistan