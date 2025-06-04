A new long-term study from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) has found that cola intake and its effects on health may be more serious than previously thought, particularly for women aiming to maintain good health into older age. The research highlights a strong negative link between regular cola consumption and the likelihood of healthy aging.







The NHS followed 47,513 women from as far back as 1984, analyzing their dietary habits and long-term health outcomes. The study defined healthy aging as living to at least 70 years old without chronic diseases, mental decline, or physical limitations.

While the research broadly examined caffeine intake, findings specific to cola intake and effects on health were particularly concerning. Unlike regular coffee, which showed a modest benefit, cola was consistently associated with adverse health outcomes.

For each additional glass of cola consumed daily, women saw a 19% to 26% decline in their chances of achieving healthy aging. This included lower odds of remaining free from major chronic diseases, cognitive decline, and functional limitations.







Researchers noted that the harmful associations with cola persisted even when adjusting for total caffeine intake, suggesting that ingredients other than caffeine—such as added sugars or artificial sweeteners—might be responsible for the negative health effects.

The study, presented at NUTRITION 2025, the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting held in Orlando, reinforces growing concerns around sugary beverage consumption and its long-term health impact.

With cola intake becoming more widespread across age groups, especially among women, the findings add to existing calls for reducing soda consumption to promote healthier aging and lower the risk of chronic health issues.