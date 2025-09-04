Pakistan and China have agreed to fast-track the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0) by launching five additional corridors, further strengthening their strategic partnership.

The announcement came after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation under the Joint Action Plan 2024–2029, focusing on economic, industrial, and infrastructural growth.

Key Highlights of CPEC 2.0

Area of Focus Details New Corridors 5 additional corridors under CPEC 2.0 Joint Action Plan 2024–2029 signed for expanded cooperation Priority Projects ML-I Railway upgrade, KKH realignment, Gwadar Port Investment Areas Agriculture, IT, textiles, mining, industry B2B Cooperation 800+ Pakistani & Chinese firms attended conference

PM Shehbaz praised China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and economic stability, highlighting Beijing’s role in reforms and development. He also announced Pakistan’s intent to issue Panda Bonds in the Chinese capital market.

Both sides emphasized the importance of Gwadar Port, regional connectivity, and business-to-business (B2B) partnerships. Leaders reiterated commitment to long-term cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and aligned on global initiatives for governance, development, and security.

CPEC 2.0 is now set to expand beyond infrastructure, focusing on industrial growth, technology, and sustainable development, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-China relations.