By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan China Science and Technology Cooperation Center

Pakistan and China have agreed to fast-track the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0) by launching five additional corridors, further strengthening their strategic partnership.

The announcement came after a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen cooperation under the Joint Action Plan 2024–2029, focusing on economic, industrial, and infrastructural growth.

Key Highlights of CPEC 2.0

Area of Focus Details
New Corridors 5 additional corridors under CPEC 2.0
Joint Action Plan 2024–2029 signed for expanded cooperation
Priority Projects ML-I Railway upgrade, KKH realignment, Gwadar Port
Investment Areas Agriculture, IT, textiles, mining, industry
B2B Cooperation 800+ Pakistani & Chinese firms attended conference

PM Shehbaz praised China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and economic stability, highlighting Beijing’s role in reforms and development. He also announced Pakistan’s intent to issue Panda Bonds in the Chinese capital market.

Both sides emphasized the importance of Gwadar Port, regional connectivity, and business-to-business (B2B) partnerships. Leaders reiterated commitment to long-term cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and aligned on global initiatives for governance, development, and security.

CPEC 2.0 is now set to expand beyond infrastructure, focusing on industrial growth, technology, and sustainable development, marking a new chapter in Pakistan-China relations.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Crypto Tax In Pakistan Remains Unaddressed As Regulatory Delays Continue
5 Countries Where Crypto Is Tax-Free in 2025
Veon Bid For Tpl Insurance Signals Strategic Move In Pakistan
VEON Bid for TPL Insurance Signals Strategic Move in Pakistan
Ig Islamabad Cracks Down On Poor Policing Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Islamabad IG Cracks Down on Poor Policing, Bans Unregistered Motorbikes
Pakistans 5g
Pakistan Frees 600+ MHz Spectrum to Speed Up 5G Auction
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again New Date Announced
Punjab Matric Exams Delayed Again, New Date Announced
SBP Reserves Increase by $28 Million, Hit $14.30 Billion
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched Specs Pricing And Key Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Major Upgrades
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1419 New Fixtures To Islamabad
CDA LED Lights Upgrade Brings 1,419 New Fixtures to Islamabad
Google Finance
Google Fined $425M in US, €325M in France Over Privacy
Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes
Massive Rs. 50,000 Subsidy Announced on Crown Electric Bikes
Govt Plans M 10 Motorway From Karachi To Jamshoro
Govt Plans M-10 Motorway from Karachi to Jamshoro
Secp Warns Public Over Illegal 4d Group Investment Scheme
SECP Warns Public Over Illegal 4D Group Investment Scheme
Bitcoin Gains Momentum As U S Dollar Weakens And Bond Yields Soar
Bitcoin Gains Momentum as U.S. Dollar Weakens and Bond Yields Soar