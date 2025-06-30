The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has dismantled a cybercrime gang in Multan, accused of orchestrating elaborate WhatsApp scams, running fake Facebook profiles, and exploiting Pakistani mobile wallet services. Officials confirmed the breakthrough in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the NCCIA, a targeted operation in Multan’s Dunyapur area led to the arrest of six individuals identified as Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Isa, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Munir, and Muhammad Nadeem. These suspects were allegedly part of a tightly organized network that defrauded people both in Pakistan and internationally.

During the raid, investigators seized six mobile phones believed to be tools of the illicit operation. Authorities suspect these devices hold key evidence of the gang’s fraudulent activities, including conversations on messaging apps, impersonation on social media, and unauthorized use of platforms.

How the Cybercrime Gang in Multan Operated

The NCCIA explained that the group lured unsuspecting victims by creating fake WhatsApp accounts and assuming false identities on Facebook. Once trust was gained, the scammers would request personal details or direct cash transfers, which were then funneled through fraudulent digital payment accounts.

To ensure legal accountability, a First Information Report (FIR) has been officially lodged against the arrested suspects. Legal proceedings are now underway to prosecute the members of this cybercrime gang in Multan.

Meanwhile, the agency confirmed it has reached out to payment platforms for an official comment on the misuse of their platform. Updates will follow once a statement is provided.