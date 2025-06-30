By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cybercrime Gang In Multan Busted For Whatsapp Scams And Jazzcash Fraud

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has dismantled a cybercrime gang in Multan, accused of orchestrating elaborate WhatsApp scams, running fake Facebook profiles, and exploiting Pakistani mobile wallet services. Officials confirmed the breakthrough in a statement released on Sunday.

According to the NCCIA, a targeted operation in Multan’s Dunyapur area led to the arrest of six individuals identified as Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Isa, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Munir, and Muhammad Nadeem. These suspects were allegedly part of a tightly organized network that defrauded people both in Pakistan and internationally.

During the raid, investigators seized six mobile phones believed to be tools of the illicit operation. Authorities suspect these devices hold key evidence of the gang’s fraudulent activities, including conversations on messaging apps, impersonation on social media, and unauthorized use of platforms.

How the Cybercrime Gang in Multan Operated

The NCCIA explained that the group lured unsuspecting victims by creating fake WhatsApp accounts and assuming false identities on Facebook. Once trust was gained, the scammers would request personal details or direct cash transfers, which were then funneled through fraudulent digital payment accounts.

To ensure legal accountability, a First Information Report (FIR) has been officially lodged against the arrested suspects. Legal proceedings are now underway to prosecute the members of this cybercrime gang in Multan.

Meanwhile, the agency confirmed it has reached out to payment platforms for an official comment on the misuse of their platform. Updates will follow once a statement is provided.

Follow us on Google News
Cyber Scam, JazzCash, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA)
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Which Iphone Browser Is Good For Longer Battery Life Find Out Here

Which iPhone Browser Is Good for Longer Battery Life? Find Out Here!

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints At Some Serious Camera Changes

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints at Some Serious Camera Changes

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions To 50 Entities

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions to 50+ Entities

Netflix top tv-shows

Netflix Top tv Show Gets Revived After Its Cancellation, & People Are Shocked

New Iphone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted Once Again

New iPhone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted — Once Again

New Sports Facilities In Islamabad Schools To Include Padel Courts And Futsal Fields

New Sports Facilities in Islamabad Schools to Include Padel Courts and Futsal Fields

Germany Israel Cyber Dome A Risky Bet Or Europes Cyber Savior

Germany Israel Cyber Dome: A Risky Bet or Europe’s Cyber Savior?

Amazon And Anthropic Ai Build Supercluster Data Center To Rival Nvidia

Amazon and Anthropic AI Build Supercluster Data Center to Rival Nvidia

Byd Launches Nationwide Ev Test Drive In Pakistan

BYD Launches Nationwide EV Test Drive in Pakistan

Microsoft Takes Over Vr With Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition Drop

Microsoft Takes Over VR with Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Drop

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar As Pakistan Director

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar as Pakistan Director

Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum

Pakistan to Introduce AI Education at Primary School Level