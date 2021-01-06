Dell announces new Latitude laptops and desktops powered 11th-Gen Intel processors

Dell just went all out for 2021 with new laptops in the Latitude 3000, 5000, and 7000 series along with additions to their desktop OptiPlex 3000 and 7000 line up ahead of CES 2021. Dell also has something for the lower-end market as well with the announcement of the Precision 3560 and 4 different monitors including a 40-inch ultra-wide WUHD monitor.

Giving you the flexibility to work from anywhere at any time. Announcing our latest in intelligent, connected, and sustainable devices. Now you can work smarter & collaborate easier. https://t.co/D3H0RLBgpn #DellTechExperience pic.twitter.com/LDtZizWGdQ — Dell (@Dell) January 5, 2021

Dell Latitude 9000 series

The Latitude series, designed for business customers, is leading the charge with the new Latitude 9420 and 9520. These laptops will come in in standard clamshell and a 2-in-1 form factor as well. Packed with the newest 11th gen Intel vPro CPUs, it comes with new features like an automated, integrated webcam – “SafeShutter” to physically block your camera when it’s not in use.

The 9420 will come in either a 2560 x 1600 2-in-1 form factor or a lower-resolution 1080p laptop configuration. RAM goes up to 32GB, while storage can be configured with up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Dell Latitude 7000 series

The Latitude 7520 comes with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB RAM. There is a 15.6-inch display with up to UHD resolution and a 1TB SSD M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe storage. It does not have the automated SafeShutter feature either.

Dell Latitude 5000 series

The new 5000 series laptops are also getting the new 11th Gen vPro chips but use 21 percent bioplastic content in the lids of the 5000 series laptops in a new environmental move to improve sustainability.

Desktops and Monitors

The new OptiPlex Ultra 3090 and 7090 are modular all-in-one computers designed to fit anywhere. They have also received the 11th gen upgrade. The Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is capable of handling 4 4K monitors at the same time. Dell also announced four different monitors.

Prices & Availability

Latitude 9420 , available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. Latitude 9520 , pricing and product available in spring 2021.

, available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. , pricing and product available in spring 2021. Latitude 7520 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649. Latitude 5420 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049. OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra , available January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively.

and , available January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively. Precision 3560 , available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,189.

, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,189. Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99.

available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99. Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) all available February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE).

all available February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE).

Image Source: Yugatech