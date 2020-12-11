Demo50 might be your chance to get up to $1 million in investment on your doorstep

Do you own a startup and are looking for an investment to get it off the ground? Well, you might not need to look any further as Assembly F’s Demo50 is one of the region’s biggest platform for startups ranging from Pre-seed, Seed to Series A companies.

The platform will connect you to more than 200+ Venture Capitalists (VCs) and angel investors based in the Middle East, Singapore, and Pakistan. The program will shortlist 50 of the most investible tech startups from Pakistan for 2021 and provide them with the guidance and investment they need to get them rolling.

Shehryar Hydri, a consultant and early-stage investor, has personally extended his support especially for early-stage startups that want some guidance about the fundraising process.

..startup and need some guidance on how to navigate the fundraising process. Both pre-revenue and post-revenue startups are welcome. Please tag startups in your network that are currently fund raising. Thanks. #startups #venturecapital #funding #vc #entrepreneurs #Pakistani — Shehryar Hydri (@sheryhydri) December 11, 2020

The process to apply is very simple. All you have to do is register online on the google form provided here. Create a short 7 min video pitch explaining what your startup is and why it should be selected. If you are shortlisted, you will get feedback from the jury. If you get to the top 50, you will be on your way to network with more than 200 investors and getting the investment you need.

Image Source: AssemblyF

