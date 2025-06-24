The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has completed the design phase of the e-Gates project in Pakistan, targeting Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore international airports. This development follows an intensive three-day workshop and stakeholder consultations aimed at modernizing airport security and streamlining passenger flow.







The e-Gates project in Pakistan is a major step towards introducing biometric-based automated border control systems at the country’s busiest airports. The goal is to significantly reduce wait times, improve passenger facilitation, and enhance overall airport security through smart, contactless technology.

The detailed design phase was carried out in partnership with international aviation experts and government stakeholders, ensuring the project meets global standards. This phase now paves the way for the technical documentation and procurement process.

German firm M2P Consulting, hired by the PAA for its technical expertise, will now lead the next stage by preparing comprehensive technical specifications and tender documents. These will be used to invite proposals from top global providers of e-Gate solutions.







According to officials, the e-Gates will utilize advanced biometric verification, enabling faster immigration and emigration processes for travelers. This smart infrastructure will not only boost operational efficiency but also align Pakistan’s airport facilities with international best practices.

The initiative reflects the broader vision of the Pakistan Airports Authority to integrate intelligent technologies into airport operations, providing seamless and secure travel experiences. As global air travel standards evolve, such digital transformation projects are essential to accommodate growing passenger volumes while ensuring safety.

The implementation of the e-Gates will mark a significant technological upgrade for Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports, positioning them among modern global aviation hubs.

Further announcements regarding the timeline and vendor selection process are expected once the tendering process begins. For more details, stakeholders and interested vendors can visit the official PAA website.