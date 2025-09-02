Deutsche Bank has appointed Syed Ali Haider Zaidi as its new Chief Country Officer (CCO) in Pakistan, replacing Kamran Zaidi, who will be moving into a new role.

With more than 25 years of experience in the banking sector, Ali Haider Zaidi brings deep expertise in Corporate, Commercial, Investment, and Institutional Banking. Before joining Deutsche Bank Pakistan, he served as Executive Director and Country Head of the Global Subsidiaries business at Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

Throughout his career, Ali has held several senior leadership positions across Pakistan’s financial sector. He has managed strategic client relationships, led coverage teams across key markets, and delivered complex financing solutions for sovereign, corporate, and institutional clients.

Jamal Al Kishi, Chief Executive Officer for the Middle East & Africa at Deutsche Bank, praised the appointment, stating that Ali’s leadership skills, industry knowledge, and strong track record make him the right choice to strengthen the bank’s franchise in Pakistan.

Deutsche Bank has been operating in Pakistan for 63 years, offering a range of corporate and investment banking services through its branches in Karachi and Lahore. The leadership change marks a new chapter for Deutsche Bank as it continues to expand its footprint in the country’s financial sector.