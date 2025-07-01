By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Disqualified Firm Secures Rs172 Billion Project In Nha Corruption Twist

Pakistan’s infrastructure woes have taken a scandalous turn as a disqualified firm at the heart of past failures was astonishingly awarded a new Rs172 billion contract, raising fresh alarms over NHA corruption and ghost tendering.

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs revealed that a Chinese company, previously terminated and disqualified by the National Highway Authority (NHA), managed to secure a colossal Rs172 billion contract for the CAREC Tranche-III project.

This firm was originally awarded the Lodhran – Multan road project worth Rs6.86 billion in 2021 but completed only 8% of the work before being paid nearly Rs2 billion. Despite this blatant non-performance, the same company was astonishingly qualified for the new CAREC Tranche-III project in 2024.

Senator Saifullah Abro termed this “ghost tendering,” questioning how a company with such a damning track record could be reselected. “How does a firm that was terminated and declared a non-performer get another massive contract? This exposes the depth of NHA corruption,” he said.

Further complicating matters, the committee discovered that the company’s local partner had claimed sole responsibility for project execution, stating the main contractor only charged 3% as a service fee. This contradictory stance raised serious legal and procedural red flags.

The committee has now recommended that the Economic Affairs Division urgently write to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to highlight these serious lapses, ensuring international lenders are made aware of the questionable practices engulfing the NHA.

Amid this explosive NHA corruption saga, Senators have demanded immediate suspension of ongoing tender processes and a thorough investigation to safeguard billions in taxpayer and donor money.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell Targets Sectarian Hate Ahead Of Muharram

Punjab Cyber Patrolling Cell Targets Sectarian Hate Ahead of Muharram

Pakistan Workers Going Abroad Rise 12 Despite Economic Growth Claims

Job Seekers Are Fleeing Pak In Large Numbers Despite Economic Growth Claims

Hackers Are Now Deploying Stealthy Remcos Malware Via Pif Files

Hackers Are Now Deploying Stealthy Remcos Malware via Windows

Billions Lost in NHA Corruption Scandal as Senate Uncovers Shocking Tender Fraud

Google Deepmind Ai Successfully Deciphers Dnas Hidden Powers

Google DeepMind AI Successfully Deciphers DNA’s Hidden Powers

Disqualified Firm Secures Rs172 Billion Project In Nha Corruption Twist

Arbitration Scandal Deepens NHA Corruption Fears

Bidding For Karachi It Park Re Advertised After Delays

Bidding for Karachi IT Park Re-Advertised After Delays

Is Elden Ring Finally Coming To Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think

Is Elden Ring Finally Coming to Switch 2 Sooner Than We Think?

Neem Paymenow Gets Rs100 Million From Hbl To Scale Earned Wage Access

Neem Paymenow Gets Rs100 Million from HBL to Scale Earned Wage Access

Apple Explores Using Openai Anthropic Ai To Power Next Gen Siri

Apple explores using OpenAI & Anthropic AI to power next-gen Siri

Tesla Delivers Driverless Model Y To Customer To Showcase Robotaxi

Tesla delivers driverless Model Y to customer to showcase robotaxi

Microsoft Ai Diagnoses Complex Cases 4x More Accurately Than Doctors

Microsoft AI diagnoses complex cases 4x more accurately than doctors

Openai Clarifies It Has No Plans To Use Googles Ai Chips At Scale

OpenAI Clarifies It Has No Plans to Use Google’s AI Chips at Scale