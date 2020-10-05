EcoStar launches its cutting edge Android TV 960 series infused with AI technology

Remember the times when life was all about trying to set the perfect angle in order to get the best reception from the TV antenna just to be able to watch a handful of channels, and that too with limited entertainment options? As technology progressed, people gradually got access to a wider array of options through cable as well as satellite TV. However, in today’s world, it is unbelievable how easily one can delve into the world of entertainment from the comfort of their homes. All they have to do is command their virtual assistant to get all their tasks done while they enjoy an uninterrupted TV viewing experience, which by the way includes almost all your favourite apps including a licensed Netflix, Prime video and YouTube app. ALL IN ONE TV! We love it! But, wait there’s more:

Android 9.0

Voice control support

Google assistant

Licensed Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Playstore

Enhanced picture & sound quality with 4K ultra HD, HDR10 & HLG, Dolby vision & DTS Tru surround sound

Bluetooth 5.0 with ability to support connection of up to 5 devices at once

Chrome cast function

Seems like someone got access to our TV wish list and made our dreams come true! Well, once again EcoStar has made the impossible possible by unlocking the wonders of a smarter life with the launch of their latest Android TV – 960 series.

This cutting edge TV features the best AI technology and includes the latest Android 9.0, which allows streamlining voice commands straight to your TV, so that your personal virtual assistant can help you with your routine tasks while you enjoy watching seamless TV.

Similarly, you can command your virtual Google assistant to find your favorite content on Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video or ask Google to turn on/off the lights, get an instant weather update, find the best restaurant in your area, turn the volume up/down, play your favorite music and much more.

Is it getting hard to solve that math problem? Oh well, let your new virtual assistant handle all the stress and solve all your queries. All you have to do is say it, and it will instantly, appear right on your EcoStar Android TV screen. Impressive, right?

With smart connectivity solutions, EcoStar Android TV lets you enjoy the convenience of a smart home lifestyle while having full control over all your connected devices, and that too from the comfort of your couch. It facilitates you to be able to connect all of your smart devices with your TV, which means that you can control everything however you like by simply speaking in the remote control. You can literally ask your TV to show the security CCTV camera and it appears right on the screen without interrupting what you were watching. Wow, what an amazing time to be alive!

Tune into Netflix, YouTube & Prime Video

Unlike any other brands, EcoStar Android TV has brought all our favorite streaming apps in one place, and that too in an officially licensed way. It has made it easy to discover new shows, movies or music in a whole new way. We simply have to command our assistant to play “Stranger Things on Netflix” or stream the latest episode of Pakistani dramas on YouTube and voila! it will be on our TV screens in no time. It just doesn’t end here; this state-of-the-art TV offers much more spectacular features that will truly blow your mind!

Enjoying the world of Google Play

EcoStar Android TV is undoubtedly a one-stop solution to your entertainment needs. It also has a built-in licensed Google Play store which means that you can now have access to unlimited latest android applications, games, music, books and much more, anytime, anywhere, with just a single click. And, with the Google music installed, you can create & listen to your favorite list of songs on your EcoStar Android TV, anytime according to your mood.

Not just this, you can also connect your Bluetooth gamepad with your ultimate game partner, Google games, and have access to multiple games. We think an adventurous fun filled night with your friends, and the all-rounder EcoStar Android TV, is awaiting you. Invite your friends and family over to watch your favourite shows, or host an unforgettable gaming night.

In case you’re wondering how all these features will work in line with providing you an uninterrupted and impeccable TV viewing experience, we have all the answers for you. EcoStar Android TV is designed in a way that lets you experience a perfect blend of rich sound and perfect picture quality, along with countless enhancements in its technical specifications.

Experience the 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 and HLG

EcoStar Android TV is equipped with a superior 4K Ultra HD resolution that is four times that of full (1080p) HD. The 4K UHD provides an optimized picture quality to bring the true spectrums of color for you.

Moreover, to let you experience the stunningly enhanced details of the content you are watching on your TV, HDR10 technology is used in EcoStar Android TV. This means it gives you a pixel perfect resolution, while offering a wider range of colors and contrasts.

What if we tell you that this TV allows you to watch your satellite/broadcast channels as well, and that too in perfect resolution? Along with 4K ultra HD and HDR10 technology, EcoStar Android TV comes with the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) technology that helps to upscale the broadcast signals so that you have a perfectly refined experience for broadcast cable, satellite or live TV.

Enable Dolby Vision and Bluetooth on your TV screens

To bring life to the entertainment, EcoStar Android TV is equipped with Dolby vision so you experience an ultra-vivid picture quality, brighter highlights and darker shadows that brings new depth to your content.

Besides that, a perfect sound quality is equally essential for an ultimate watching experience. The new EcoStar is embedded with advanced DTS Tru surround sound technology that helps in creating virtual audio for broadcast & digital programs. The powerful speakers & advanced decoding technology gives you an immersive sound from all the angles that you’ve always wished for.

The list of astounding features & functions of this TV does not end here! EcoStar Android TV is set to complete that perfect TV viewing experience for you with an exciting inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0.

Bluetooth 5.0 allows you to connect up to five devices at once. It lets you host an indelible gaming night with friends where you can enjoy with your family to the fullest. Likewise, it also permits you to attach your wireless gamepad to the TV, along with wireless headphones so that you can truly immerse yourself in that favourite game of yours.

Connect your wireless sound system to your EcoStar Android TV and your phone through Bluetooth to have a perfect musical night. At the same time, you can also connect your wireless remote control in order to give directions to your TV.

To enhance your experience further, EcoStar Android TV features chromecast function to stream your shows, music or sports on mobile, right on your EcoStar Android TV screen.

You can share your nostalgic moments captured during a vacation with your family on the big screen and relive the experience once again.

Apart from providing you the rich functionality, EcoStar android TV is designed to beautify your living room as well. It features an exquisite exterior with the frameless design and comes in 75”,65” and 55” inches of the screen size, to let you explore the limitless vision and an immersive experience, altogether.

So many features… truly astonishing. But what about the affordability? The renowned EcoStar tends to solve this problem as well. This TV sure offers a value for your money by providing best quality and that too with the most reasonable prices.

Android TV Models Prices 55UD960 Rs. 85,900 65UD960 Rs. 139,900 75UD960 Rs. 259,000

Explore the technical specifications

EcoStar Android TV is specially designed keeping in mind the most advanced technology to be used to enhance your overall experience that will take you to another world.

Specifications 55UD960 65UD960 75UD960 Screen Size 55″ 65″ 75″ Frameless Yes Yes – LED Smart 4K TV Smart 4K TV Smart 4K TV Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 CPU Quadcore, 1 GHz Quadcore, 1 GHz Quadcore, 1 GHz GPU Mali 450 Quad core Mali 450 Quad core Mali 450 Quad core DDR 2.25G 2.25G 2.25G OS Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Built-in Wi-Fi Yes – 2.4G 2T2R Yes – 2.4G 2T2R Yes – 2.4G 2T2R RAM 2.25GB 2.25GB 2.25GB Rom 16GB 16GB 16GB USB Connectivity 2 – USB 3.0 2 – USB 3.0 2 – USB 3.0 HDMI (CEC/ARC) 2 x HDMI, 1 x CEC/ARC 2 x HDMI, 1 x CEC/ARC 2 x HDMI, 1 x CEC/ARC Programmable Sleep Timer Yes Yes Yes Built-in Apps with Google Play Yes Yes Yes Preinstalled Apps LiveTV/Multi Media Player/E-Manual/ YouTube/ Google Play Store/ Google Play Muisc/Google Play Games/ Netflix/ Prime Video LiveTV/Multi Media Player/E-Manual/ YouTube/ Google Play Store/Google Play Muisc/Google Play Games/Netflix/ Prime Video LiveTV/Multi Media Player/E-Manual/ YouTube/ Google Play Store/Google Play Muisc/Google Play Games/Netflix/ Prime Video Power Consumption 150W 200W – Standby consumption <0.5W <0.5W <0.5W EPG Yes Yes Yes AI System Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Audio Power Output 2 x10W 2 x10W 2 x12W Bluetooth built-in V5.0 V5.0 V5.0 Channel Editor Yes Yes Yes Channel List Yes Yes Yes Composite Video Input (RCA) 1 (3.5mm) 1 (3.5mm) 1 (3.5mm) CPU Quad core, 1GHz Quad core, 1GHz CA53 Quad Core, 1GHz Dolby Vision Yes Yes Yes DTS TruSurround Yes Yes Yes DTV Receiving System DVB-T DVB-T DVB-T Favorite Channel List Yes Yes Yes Frame Material Brush Metal Brush Metal Brush Metal HDR10 & HLG Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/Yes LAN 1 1 1 Parent Control(Child Lock) Yes Yes Yes RF Input 1 1 1 Smart Share Google Chromecast Google Chromecast Google Chromecast SPDIF Output (Optical/Coaxial) 1 Optical 1 Optical 1 Optical Subtitle Yes Yes Yes TTS Talk Back Talk Back Talk Back DD/DD+ Yes Yes Yes

Carrying forward the legacy of enabling innovative digital solutions with their technological excellence and high-quality services, EcoStar has managed to achieve yet another milestone by winning hearts in the smart solutions market. Their latest Android smart TV range is packed with remarkable features that make it stand out from the rest and help elevate the user experience so that you can enjoy the convenience of a smart home lifestyle.

So, what are you waiting for, get your hands on the all-new EcoStar TV and relish its pristine features. It surely can’t get better than this!

Note: This is a sponsored article and doesn’t necessarily reflect the views of TechJuice and its editorial staff.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk