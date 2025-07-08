Ehsaas Apna Ghar Eligibility Explained As Kp Cm Launches Interest Free Home Loans

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has officially launched the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” initiative, outlining clear Ehsaas Apna Ghar eligibility criteria for interest-free loans aimed at helping low-income citizens build their own homes.

At a special ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday, CM Gandapur distributed interest-free loan cheques to successful applicants under the program. The event was attended by key cabinet members, including Meena Khan Afridi, Muzzammil Aslam, Dr. Amjad, and Rangaiz Ahmad, along with officials from the Housing Department.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs4 billion for this initiative. To ensure transparency in the selection process, beneficiaries were chosen through a computerized ballot system. Under the defined Ehsaas Apna Ghar eligibility rules, citizens aged between 18 and 65 years who earn less than Rs150,000 per month can apply for these loans.

Qualifying individuals will be able to secure interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million, which are to be repaid in easy installments. The scheme aims to ease the financial burden on underprivileged families, enabling them to construct their own homes without the pressure of high borrowing costs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this program is a key step towards empowering the province’s low-income population by offering them a sustainable path to home ownership. This effort underlines the government’s commitment to addressing the housing needs of deserving families across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.