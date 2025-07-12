By Manik Aftab ⏐ 47 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Eighth Grade Board Exams In Punjab To Be Restored After Five Years

The Department of Education has decided to reinstate eighth-grade board exams in Punjab, ending a five-year gap since the practice was discontinued. According to local media reports, the decision came during a meeting chaired by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

In the session, Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that the province would officially restore eighth-grade board exams in Punjab, while exams for grades five, six, and seven would be conducted as internal assessment tests instead. The minister directed education authorities to develop a clear procedure for these internal assessments within a month.

Additionally, the meeting resolved to strengthen the internal examination system from grades five to seven to better prepare students ahead of formal board evaluations in the eighth grade.

It is important to note that Punjab had scrapped eighth-grade board exams five years ago, moving instead to a school-based assessment model. With this new move, the government aims to bring more structure and standardization back into the middle school evaluation process.

The education department’s initiative is expected to improve academic benchmarks across schools in the province, ensuring students are better equipped for higher levels of education. The policy shift also reflects a broader strategy to balance internal assessments with standardized testing, enhancing the overall quality of education in Punjab.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

