RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi has been hit by heavy monsoon rainfall, prompting authorities to declare a local holiday today. Weather apps are signaling more rain in the twin cities till tonight.

In light of evacuation warnings from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema has announced that all offices and schools in the district (including cantonment areas) will remain closed, with emergency services staying fully operational.

Images from the affected neighborhoods show waterlogged streets and residents navigating submerged areas amid mounting concern over overflowing Nullah Lai. The canal’s water levels surged dangerously high at Gawalmandi and Katarian, nearing critical thresholds that could trigger widespread evacuations.

PMD also indicated that the Katarian bridge could face flooding as well if the water level surpasses 15.7 feet.

“All stakeholders have been advised to stay alert,” the weather advisory said.

Rawalpindi flooded situation has disrupted life in low-lying localities such as Mehar Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Fauji Colony, and Dhoke Matkyal.

WASA, Civil Defence, Rescue‑1122, and other rescue agencies have been placed on high alert. Preparations include possible army support and coordination with WASA to monitor rising canal levels.

Chakwal Monsoon Rain Situation

In parallel, record 427 millimeters of rain in Chakwal and its suburbs in only 10 hours led to flooding prompting the district administration to declare a rain emergency. The Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat has also declared July 17 a public holiday.

Weather Snapshot & Outlook

Rawalpindi’s weather today remains ominous: cloudy skies with downpour expected throughout the day at intervals. Hourly temperatures range from 26 to 29 °C with intermittent rain, keeping flood risk high through the day. PMDA authorities have urged residents to avoid travel in flood-prone zones and remain vigilant as water levels fluctuate.

The highest amount of rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded in Chaklala (185 millimeters), followed by Gawalmandi (175 mm), Katarian (165 mm) Pir Widhai (158 millimeters), Bokra (157 millimeters), Golra (149 mm), Shamsabad (128 mm), 125 mm at H-8/2 and 120 millimeters at Saidpur.

Key Tips to Stay Safe

Steer clear of Nullah Leh banks and low-lying roads prone to flooding.

Keep essential items dry and mobile, including medications and vital documents.

Stay tuned to emergency services and local alerts for evacuation orders or road closures.

With monsoon conditions expected to persist, the district administration will monitor water levels in real time. Emptying blockage-prone spillways and preparing temporary shelters are underway in case evacuation becomes unavoidable.

According to various reports, at least 28 people were killed and 90 others injured in rain and storms across Punjab between Tuesday and Wednesday.