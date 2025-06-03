By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

ISLAMABAD: Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited has urged the federal government to impose a regulatory duty on PVC imports ranging from 5 to 10 percent, aiming to protect domestic manufacturers from growing economic pressures.



A delegation from Engro Polymer met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to discuss key challenges facing the chemical sector. The meeting focused on regulatory duties, tariff policies, and broader issues impacting the competitiveness and sustainability of the local industry.

Engro Polymer representatives highlighted several ongoing concerns, including soaring electricity prices, expensive raw materials, increased reliance on imported PVC, and the broader effects of the ongoing tariff war. To help stabilize the sector and protect local production, they formally requested the imposition of a regulatory duty on PVC imports.

In response, Haroon Akhtar Khan acknowledged the sector’s difficulties, stating that he was fully aware of the strain on domestic industries. He emphasized the government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, to boosting industrial productivity and ensuring a stable environment for local businesses.



However, Khan stressed the importance of data-driven policymaking. He directed Engro Polymer to prepare a detailed cost disadvantage analysis in collaboration with the Engineering Development Board. The report should outline the rationale for seeking import protection and include data on volume-based losses and other challenges undermining the industry’s viability.

This initiative, if approved, is expected to help level the playing field for Pakistani manufacturers while safeguarding the sector against unfair pricing and import-driven market disruptions.

