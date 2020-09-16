ePay Punjab has successfully processed more than a million transactions and has collected overall revenue of PKR 5 billion as of 31st August 2020. The announcement was made by the Punjab Information Technology Board which developed the app and gave a breakdown of transactions conducted since launch.

Given below is the tweet which shows the distributions of transactions conducted so far:

ePay Punjab has processed more than a million transactions since its launch collecting revenue of more than PKR 5 billion! Visit: https://t.co/wocgtRtrZN Download NOW:

Android: https://t.co/kYg97z0GOO

iOS: https://t.co/FoTW8Zcwmw pic.twitter.com/05tfHDfc3o — Punjab Information Technology Board (@PITB_Official) September 16, 2020

As per the graph, the majority of the transactions are between 0-1000 category, which shows that the general public has been using the app to conduct minor transactions. Almost 7 Lakh transactions in this particular category show that the app is being excessively used by the mass public of Punjab.

Around 96 citizens have also used the app to conduct transactions which are valued more than PKR 10 million which shows that the public feels safe using the app to conduct large transactions. The ePay Punjab app can be downloaded from the Play Store and App Store and can be used to pay various types of taxes and much more!

