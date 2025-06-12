The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has dismissed viral social media claims suggesting a surge in electric bike registration fees, confirming that no increase has been officially notified.







In a recent fact check, the Punjab government clarified that the registration fees for motorcycles and electric bikes remain unchanged, countering misleading online speculation. Amber Jabeen, spokesperson for the Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister, confirmed that no such proposal is under consideration.

Supporting this statement, Director General Excise and Taxation Umar Sher called the viral claims “speculative,” emphasizing that the fee structure has not been revised. Director of Enforcement and Audit Asim Amin reiterated that the current official rates are as follows:

Up to 70cc : Rs1,000

: Rs1,000 71cc to 100cc : Rs1,500

: Rs1,500 101cc to 125cc : Rs2,000

: Rs2,000 126cc to 150cc : Rs2,500

: Rs2,500 Above 150cc: 2% of the bike’s value

He also highlighted that electric bikes enjoy a 95% discount on both registration charges and token tax — a policy still in effect.







Additionally, a representative from the Punjab Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) confirmed that no Rs1,000 fitness certificate fee has been introduced for motorcycles. The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 does not mandate fitness certificates for bikes, and VICS has received no instructions regarding such inspections.

The Excise Department urged the public to verify information from official channels and not fall for unauthenticated online posts. The fee structure remains unchanged, and no notification has been issued regarding any surge in e-bike registration fees.