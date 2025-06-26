A fact check has revealed that the viral Rs1,000 currency note circulating on social media is fake, as confirmed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which denies issuing any such note.







The note, shown in videos and images that have racked up over 10 million views in just 24 hours on TikTok and other platforms, claims to be a newly released Rs1,000 design by the SBP. However, social media users are now divided, with some believing the note to be real and others calling it a hoax.

In an official statement, the SBP clarified that no new Rs1,000 currency note has been issued. The central bank stated that if any new note were to be introduced, it would be publicly announced via official SBP channels, including the website, verified social media accounts, and mainstream media.

Interestingly, one user claimed that the note was a personal design created in 2024, further confirming its unofficial status.







This fact check serves as a reminder to the public not to be misled by viral posts. The SBP urged citizens to verify all currency-related information through credible and official sources to avoid falling for misinformation.