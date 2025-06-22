By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Airspace Not Used In Us Strike On Iran

Islamabad: In a major geopolitical development, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers used Indian airspace to launch precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Iran, avoiding Pakistani airspace entirely.



The bombers, which departed from Guam, flew westward over the Andaman Sea and Central India before traversing the Arabian Sea to reach and bomb sites within Iran.

Sources privy to the information told TechJuice thay Pakistan’s airspace was not used by the US during the bombing.

The path used as per the available information is that the B-2 flight originated from Guam (15°N, 145°E), traveled westward across the Pacific to the Andaman Sea (10°N, 95°–100°E), continued over Central India (20°N, 75°–80°E), and concluded near the Iran border along the Arabian Sea (25°–30°N, 60°–65°E).



Pakistan has officially condemned the US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites and has maintained a neutral position, refusing to engage in any bloc politics or military conflicts.

The country has expressed full political, moral, and diplomatic support to Iran amid escalating Israeli aggression. Pakistan has reiterated that Iran has the right to self-defence.

Israel-Iran Conflict, Pakistan airspace
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

