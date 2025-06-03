By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Facilitation Desks For Overseas Pakistanis Established

ISLAMABAD: In a move to support Pakistani expatriates, taxation authorities have launched FBR facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis at key Regional Tax Offices across the country to streamline assistance for tax-related matters.



According to official sources, the newly established FBR facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis are now operational at the RTOs in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi (RTO-I). These dedicated desks will offer guidance and resolve queries related to income tax, customs, sales tax, and federal excise.

Details of contact persons designated at each facilitation desk are available on the FBR’s official website, allowing overseas Pakistanis to directly connect with the relevant officials for prompt assistance.

Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell

In a parallel initiative, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has set up the Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell (OPGRC) at the FTO Secretariat. This specialized cell has been tasked with handling complaints from overseas Pakistanis against the FBR or relevant tax authorities.



Complaints involving tax matters lodged by any overseas Pakistani will be referred to the concerned tax authority for resolution within 15 days. Complainants will be regularly updated on the status of their cases through multiple communication channels, including email, WhatsApp, voice messages, and phone calls.

If the relevant tax authority fails to resolve the grievance within 30 days, the complaint will be automatically escalated to the Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) of the FTO Secretariat. The case will then be assigned to an advisor or investigation officer in line with the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s Investigation and Disposal of Complaints Regulations, 2001.

The FTO has also emphasized maintaining close coordination with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Pakistan Missions Abroad, and Labor Attaches to ensure the swift resolution of tax-related issues faced by overseas citizens.

This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to improving service delivery for overseas Pakistanis and facilitating their interaction with the country’s tax system.

 

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal government, overseas pakistanis
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Secures 2 5 Billion In Foreign Aid Commitments For Pakistan

Govt Secures $2.5 Billion in Foreign Aid Commitments for Pakistan

National Cert Dictate Parents On Safe Use Of Social Media For Children

National CERT Dictate Parents on Safe Use of Social Media for Children

Pakistan Welcomes Horwins Stylish Electric Scooters And Bikes

Pakistan Welcomes Horwin’s Stylish Electric Scooters and Bikes

Youtube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar To Disappear

YouTube Confirms Android App Bug Causing Nav Bar to Disappear

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty On Pvc Imports

Engro Polymer Seeks Regulatory Duty on PVC Imports

Musk Faces Backlash Over Bitcoin Style Encryption Claim In Xchat Launch

Musk Faces Backlash Over ‘Bitcoin-Style Encryption’ Claim in XChat Launch

Pakistan Launches Digital Assets Authority To Regulate Virtual Economy

PMLN Senator Accuses Govt of Copying Virtual Assets Bill 2025

Prince Volt Ev Now On 0 Interest Plan Book Now

Prince Volt EV Now on 0% Interest Plan – Book Now!

Qualcomm Wants Android Users To Update Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

Qualcomm Wants Android Users to Update, Says Fixed 3 Chip Bugs

James Bond Returns In 007 First Light Game Reveal

James Bond Returns in ‘007: First Light’ Game Reveal

Ptcl Joins Hands With Dwp For Data Center Modernization

PTCL Joins Hands with DWP for Data Center Modernization

Punjab Okays Rs5 Billion Lahore Metro Renovation Plan

Lahore Metro Gets Rs5B Green Upgrade with Solar Stations

Adb Board Approves Loan For Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry

ADB Board Approves Loan for Pakistan Despite Indian Outcry