ISLAMABAD: In a move to support Pakistani expatriates, taxation authorities have launched FBR facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis at key Regional Tax Offices across the country to streamline assistance for tax-related matters.







According to official sources, the newly established FBR facilitation desks for overseas Pakistanis are now operational at the RTOs in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi (RTO-I). These dedicated desks will offer guidance and resolve queries related to income tax, customs, sales tax, and federal excise.

Details of contact persons designated at each facilitation desk are available on the FBR’s official website, allowing overseas Pakistanis to directly connect with the relevant officials for prompt assistance.

Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell

In a parallel initiative, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has set up the Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell (OPGRC) at the FTO Secretariat. This specialized cell has been tasked with handling complaints from overseas Pakistanis against the FBR or relevant tax authorities.







Complaints involving tax matters lodged by any overseas Pakistani will be referred to the concerned tax authority for resolution within 15 days. Complainants will be regularly updated on the status of their cases through multiple communication channels, including email, WhatsApp, voice messages, and phone calls.

If the relevant tax authority fails to resolve the grievance within 30 days, the complaint will be automatically escalated to the Complaint Management Information System (CMIS) of the FTO Secretariat. The case will then be assigned to an advisor or investigation officer in line with the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s Investigation and Disposal of Complaints Regulations, 2001.

The FTO has also emphasized maintaining close coordination with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Pakistan Missions Abroad, and Labor Attaches to ensure the swift resolution of tax-related issues faced by overseas citizens.

This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to improving service delivery for overseas Pakistanis and facilitating their interaction with the country’s tax system.