By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Federal Cabinet

ISLAMABAD– In a significant step toward environmental sustainability, the Federal Cabinet has approved the Green Building Code of Pakistan. Alongside it, Rainwater Harvesting Provisions have also been officially approved. These national codes aim to promote eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and water-conserving buildings across the country.

This development reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of cleaner air, energy efficiency, and sustainable urban growth. It also aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Ministry of Science and Technology led the initiative under Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi and Secretary Sajid Baloch. Both engaged in extensive consultations with provinces, ministries, and stakeholders to ensure consensus and national support.

The Green Building Code will apply to all new buildings with four or more floors. It focuses on energy conservation, solar-friendly design, green roofs, and efficient lighting systems. Moreover, the code encourages renewable energy integration and mandates the use of eco-friendly materials. It also requires the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) for efficient design and management. These measures aim to reduce energy use and improve indoor air quality.

Meanwhile, the Rainwater Harvesting Code targets residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. It makes rainwater collection, filtration, and reuse systems mandatory. This initiative addresses Pakistan’s growing water scarcity and promotes groundwater recharge. It also aims to reduce dependence on public water supplies.

Both codes have been approved as Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Bye-Laws. Their implementation will now be mandatory for all applicable new building projects nationwide.

This move marks a major advancement toward climate-resilient infrastructure. It will save energy, conserve water, and enhance the quality of life for citizens. In the long term, these efforts will support environmental preservation and help build a greener future for Pakistan and the planet.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

