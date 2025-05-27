Finance Minister Denies Unequal Pay Raise for Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has firmly dismissed rumors of a disproportionate salary increase for armed forces personnel compared to civilian government employees in the upcoming federal budget.







Speaking to the media after a recent seminar, Aurangzeb clarified that while a general salary raise of 6% to 10% is under consideration due to the current low inflation environment, “there is no such proposal” to offer a higher increment specifically for military employees.

The minister reassured that any salary adjustments would be “equally applicable” to both armed forces and civilian sectors.

His clarification comes amid growing speculation and public concern over claims of preferential treatment for the military in the next fiscal year’s pay structure.







Aurangzeb acknowledged that “the government’s primary concern was ensuring the nation’s defence needs were fully met“, asserting that adequate financial resources would be allocated to uphold national security priorities.

Silence on Tax Relief for the Salaried Class

When questioned about the possibility of tax relief for salaried individuals, the finance minister chose not to provide a direct answer, leaving room for speculation as budget discussions continue.

The minister also touched on recent attempts to obstruct Pakistan’s progress in securing a $7 billion financial package.

Without naming sources, he emphasized that “India did not leave any stone unturned, but it could not succeed“, reaffirming Pakistan’s economic stability and the robustness of its international financial negotiations.

Aurangzeb responded to rumors about the federal budget delay. The announcement may shift from June 2 to June 10. He explained this is due to the prime minister’s official visit abroad. The visit aims to extend gratitude to a friendly country for its recent support during a sensitive regional episode.